DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $136.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.16.

DKS stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

