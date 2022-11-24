Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.88.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.