Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.88.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

