Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after acquiring an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Baidu by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

