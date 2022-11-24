Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.