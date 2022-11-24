Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 461.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,385,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,353,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $375.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $573.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

