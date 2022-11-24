Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of IAA worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IAA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Price Performance

NYSE:IAA opened at $37.71 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.