Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $232.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

