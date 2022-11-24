UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARE opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.