Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Graco worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.