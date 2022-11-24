Sigma Planning Corp Invests $512,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $241.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $242.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.