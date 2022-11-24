Sigma Planning Corp Invests $512,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
