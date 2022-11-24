Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average is $150.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

