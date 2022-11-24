Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $99,000 in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 171.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 284.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 53.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLN opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.