Bank of Montreal Can Buys 17,548 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $151.82 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

