NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 172,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

