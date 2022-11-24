Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Alteryx worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

