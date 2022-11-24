Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 191,126 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.87% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 614,199 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPKB opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

