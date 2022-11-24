Cerberus Capital Management, L Buys 50,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of comScore

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOR. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in comScore by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 275,939 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 299,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

