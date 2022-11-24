Insider Buying: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CEO Purchases $249,985.85 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) CEO Sima Sistani bought 63,935 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WW International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $4.25 on Thursday. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in WW International by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WW International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About WW International

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

