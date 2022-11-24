Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) EVP Sells $102,713.61 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,730.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Moen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $130,826.25.

On Friday, November 11th, Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $112,517.65.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

