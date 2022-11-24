Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

