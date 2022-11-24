Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

