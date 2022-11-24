Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on December 9th

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 95.7% per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

