Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
