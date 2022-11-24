Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

