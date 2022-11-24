Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $134,781.36 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insmed Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INSM opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

About Insmed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Insmed by 374.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 39.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 228,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $10,770,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $2,284,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

