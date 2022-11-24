Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPIFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

