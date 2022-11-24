Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Up 3.4 %
ARREF stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.75.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
