ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 8,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,487,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 89.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 37.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 63.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

