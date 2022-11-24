ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 5.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 8,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,487,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
ImmunityBio Trading Down 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.