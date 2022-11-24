Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $84,910.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 16.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

