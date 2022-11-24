Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given a $83.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $235.97.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

