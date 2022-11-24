Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $39.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

