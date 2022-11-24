Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PIM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.