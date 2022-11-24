Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Down 0.9 %

AFM opened at GBX 466 ($5.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.79. The company has a market cap of £531.08 million and a PE ratio of 6,714.29. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 495.61 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 530 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

