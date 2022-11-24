Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $433.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gold Royalty Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GROY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.