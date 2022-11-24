Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Northern 3 VCT stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.02 million and a P/E ratio of -870.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.28. Northern 3 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 85.50 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.50 ($1.21).
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
