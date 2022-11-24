Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.