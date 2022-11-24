Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

