ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2289 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Trading Down 1.4 %

AMUB opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

