Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.9% per year over the last three years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $153.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

