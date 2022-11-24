Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Movado Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $686.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.