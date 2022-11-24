Coherent Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Coherent Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IIVIP opened at $169.00 on Thursday. Coherent has a 12 month low of $141.47 and a 12 month high of $305.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coherent stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Coherent were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Coherent

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

