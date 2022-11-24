AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.54

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

ABDP opened at GBX 1,555 ($18.39) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.29. The firm has a market cap of £355.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,694.44. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.