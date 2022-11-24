Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:HEIT opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.41) on Thursday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Energy Income Trust news, insider Norman Crighton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £4,950 ($5,853.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

