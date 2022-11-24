Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

