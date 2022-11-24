Northern Venture Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Price Performance
NVT opened at GBX 60 ($0.71) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.30. The company has a market capitalization of £100.27 million and a PE ratio of -42.86. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 57.25 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.10 ($0.84).
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
