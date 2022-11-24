Celo Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $449,893.47 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $45.45 million and $449,893.47 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,743,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

