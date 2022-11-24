Oxen (OXEN) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $181,623.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,547.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00469405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00121717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00819042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00712906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00242118 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,826,556 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.