MOBOX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.33 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $37.33 million and $16.54 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002825 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.37 or 0.08568232 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00480557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.20 or 0.29484140 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.