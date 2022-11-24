Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

