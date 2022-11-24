PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 140 to CHF 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.
PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance
Shares of PSPSF stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile
PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.
