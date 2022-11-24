Jefferies Financial Group Trims Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Target Price to GBX 1,300

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.51) to GBX 1,300 ($15.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered Jet2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Jet2 Price Performance
Shares of DRTGF opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Jet2 has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.
Jet2 Company Profile
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
